Austin Mechling, Matthew Spolski marry

Austin Brittany-Lee Mechling and Matthew Jordan Spolski, both of Elgin, were united in marriage June 24 at Fort Jackson Officers’ Club in Columbia. Drew Thomas officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Scott Anthony Mechling and Sandy Matis Mechling of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Dorothy and Roy Mechling and Victor and Nancy Brown, all of Elgin. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Carolina, and she is pursuing a master’s degree in teaching middle-level social studies from Liberty University. The full-time student is a nanny of four.
The groom, originally of Reading, Pennsylvania, is the son of Eugene Spolski, Carter Kline and Linda Kline, all of Reading. He holds a master’s degree in education, specializing in school counseling, and he is employed with the Kershaw County School District as a school counselor at the Applied Technology Education Campus.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom walked down the aisle with his father. Soloist Blakelee Cannon, guitarist Don Russo and DJ Tony Bones provided music.
Maid of honor was Mary Creek of Columbia. Matron of honor was Kristina Manriquez of Simpsonville. Bridesmaids were Cathy Johnson of Chapin; Rita Odom and Marissa Phillips, both of Columbia; Mary Logan Dail of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Ashley Brown of McCall, Idaho. Kendyll Manriquez of Simpsonville was flower girl.
Best man was Justin Spolski of Reading. Groomsmen were John Shade, Andrew Dornes, and Michael Koch, all of Reading, and Scott Mechling Jr. of Columbia. Sam Shade of Reading was ring bearer.
A reception followed at the Officers’ Club.
After their honeymoon in Freeport, Bahamas, the couple will reside in Elgin.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met online and then in person for the first time March 15, 2015, at the Riverwalk.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, and he took me on a walk around Lake Carolina and we sat by the fountain (he said that he thought about proposing there). After that, we went back to his apartment, where he cooked me lunch, which was not unusual. When he was finished, he set the table and had Frank Sinatra music playing in the background; I honestly did not even realize or think anything of it. After lunch we were getting ready to leave for Charlotte to visit my cousins, so I was ready to leave. Matt always likes to do things right before we have to be somewhere, so when he walked out on his back porch and asked me to help him hang his birdhouse, I was annoyed but went to help. Knowing that there was not a hook to hang the birdhouse on, I still acted like I was looking. As I turned around, he was on one knee, and the first thing he said to me was, “I love you so much, Austin.” The reason this was so emotional for me was because Matt had never told me he loved me before that moment; he said he wanted to wait until he proposed. After many tears, of course I said yes!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: My dad and I did a choreographed father-daughter dance that Heather Stokes helped with. We had been preparing since March, so when the time finally came, we were pumped and ready to go. It was the quickest four minutes ever, but it was so much fun, and everyone was surprised.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: My grandparents are members of the Officer’s Club, and my parents had their reception there after they got married.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The ceremony music was special to me because as I walked down the aisle, Blakelee sang “1,000 years,” and I truly love Matt so much. As we walked out, Blakelee sang “This Will Be,” and this represents that our love will be everlasting.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: My something new was my wedding dress, my something old, blue, and borrowed were my Great-Grandma McCracken’s hanky that my grandma let me use. It was very special, and I tied it around my bouquet so it was always with me.
