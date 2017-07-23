Jesse Armel and Marc Patton.
July 23, 2017 12:01 AM

Jesse Armel, Marc Patton to wed

Capt. Thomas and Mrs. Betty Jean Lindler Armel of Little Mountain are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jesse Eileen Armel, to Marc Andrew Patton, son of Michael and Cindy Patton.

The bride-elect, a resident of Roanoke, Virginia, is the granddaughter of the late Heber and Stella Lindler of Little Mountain and the late Capt. Lyle Armel and Barbara Armel Rieley of Arlington, Virginia. A graduate of Virginia Tech University and Jefferson School of Health Sciences, she is employed with a private-practice physical therapy firm in Roanoke.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Roanoke, is the grandson of Cosino and Sandra Lomatire of Colchester, Vermont, and Mrs. Betty Bukart and the late Charles Sloan Patton of Massanutten, Virginia. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he is employed with Roanoke City Public Schools.

The couple plans a September wedding in Columbia.

