Lauren Dropla, Jeffrey Lowe marry

Lauren Franklin Dropla and Jeffrey Lee Lowe, both of Las Vegas, were united in marriage July 4 in an outdoor ceremony at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. The Rev. Tony Belasquez officiated the 7 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Frank and Gwen Dropla of Columbia.
The couple are zoo owners in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father, who also served as best man.
Matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Nicole Lee Pakileata of Columbia. The bride’s niece, Tessa Luwen Pakileata of Columbia, was flower girl.
A family dinner in the MGM Grand Hotel followed the ceremony.
The couple will reside in Las Vegas.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: A retail store in Beaufort.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Seeing Jeff waiting for Lauren to join him in marriage.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The pianist played a variety of songs that both Lauren and Jeff enjoy.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: The bride carried her late maternal grandfather’s handkerchief, which is old, borrowed and blue.
