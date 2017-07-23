Karen Rollison, Will Eargle to wed

Ms. Jobie Ward Stewart of Columbia is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Karen Marant Rollison, to Frank William “Will” Eargle III, son of Frank William Eargle II and Lynn D. Eargle of Irmo.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is also the daughter of the late Jimmy Marant Rollison of Elgin. She is the granddaughter of Henrietta Claire Phillips of Columbia and the late Leroy Ward of Greenwood.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Irmo, is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Howard M. “Jimmy” Dye Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank William Eargle Sr., all of Irmo.
The couple plans a November wedding in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Met at Waffle House in Irmo after a long night of work.
