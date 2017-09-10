Mac and Pat Burton celebrate 50th anniversary

Malcolm Charles “Mac” Burton and Patricia Davis “Pat” Burton of Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 8, 1967, at Morningside Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
They met after graduating from high school – Pat from Spartanburg High and Mac from Chapman High in Inman. Pat started college at the University of South Carolina School of Nursing, and Mac entered Wofford College. They married after their sophomore year, and Mac transferred to USC.
After they graduated in 1969, Mac entered the Navy as an aviation officer candidate. He was commissioned that November and designated a Naval aviator in March 1971. He spent more than 20 years as a pilot, flying numerous aircraft while stationed around the U.S., Europe, and the Pacific Rim.
Pat worked as a registered nurse in Maine, Texas, California, Maryland and Hawaii.
Their children – Andrew Burton and Amanda Burton Dawes – were born at naval air stations in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Patuxent River, Maryland, respectively. Andrew now lives in Columbia, and Amanda and her husband, Josh, live in Bemus Point, New York, with their daughters, Eliza and Harper Dawes.
The Burtons celebrated their anniversary with neighborhood friends on their porch, feasting on delicious Frogmore stew.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Met at the Sugar-n-Spice Drive-In restaurant in Spartanburg through mutual friends while “cruising.”
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Finally getting in the car after Mac’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers locked the keys in the car.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Our marriage has been filled with many wonderful moments
Comments