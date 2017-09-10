Alissa Hutto and Sebastian Werner to wed

Dr. Burton R. “Burt” and Mrs. Angie Hutto of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Alissa Harriet Marie Hutto, to Sebastian Andres Werner.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Charles L. and Mrs. Harriet L. Hutto of Holly Hill and Dr. Charles H. and Mrs. Joyce Ham of Columbia.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Ms. Sonia Guarda of Chapel Hill and Mr. Francisco Werner of Washington, D.C. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Raimundo Guarda of Santiago, Chile, and the late Dr. Werner Ferenc and Ms. Székelyhidy Rózca of Maracaibo, Venezuela.
Miss Hutto is a graduate of the University of Virginia, and Mr. Werner graduated from the University of North Carolina. Both are pursuing degrees at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
A November wedding is planned in Chapel Hill.
