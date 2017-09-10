Haley Smith, Zachary Kemp to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Steven McMillan of Bamberg and Mr. David Smith of Swansea are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Haley Nichole Smith, to Zachary Steele Winfred Kemp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Kemp of Bamberg.
The bride-elect, a resident of Bamberg, is the granddaughter of Marilyn and Jack Smith and Janie and Kenneth “Tarzan” Wisher, all of Cordova, and Donna and John David Thompson of Aurora, Kentucky. She is the step-granddaughter of Hazel and Harvey McMillan of Bamberg. A graduate of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, she is employed with the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg as a registered nurse.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Bamberg, is the grandson of Norma S. Steele and the late Harold C. Steele Jr. of Columbia and Virginia B. Kemp and the late Judge R.W. Kemp of Bamberg. A graduate of Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College, he is employed with the Savannah River Site in Aiken as an electronic and instrumentation technician.
The couple plan a November wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Introduced by mutual friends.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: New Year's Eve in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Comments