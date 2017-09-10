Elizabeth Turner, Jeremy Priddy to wed

Mr. and Mrs. James D. Turner Jr. of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Miles Turner, to Jeremy Ryan Priddy, son of Mr. Stephen L. and Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson of Chapin and Mr. Raymond L. and Mrs. Sandra Priddy of Richmond, Virginia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. James Dorman Turner and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Fed Lee. A 2009 graduate of Presbyterian College with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, she is employed with Southeastern Equipment and Supply, Inc. as an assistant accounting manager.
The bridegroom-elect, also a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Eugene Morrison and the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Blanton Priddy, all of Richmond. A 2006 graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, with a bachelor’s degree in business, he is employed with Morningside of Lexington as executive director.
The couple plan an October wedding in Neeses.
