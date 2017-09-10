Hannah Ownley, Stephen Honeycutt marry

Hannah Kate Ownley of Advance, North Carolina, and Stephen Edward Honeycutt of Greensboro, North Carolina, were united in marriage Sept. 3 at the Inn at Tranquility Farm in Waynesville, North Carolina. The Rev. Luke Mitchell officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of James Allen Ownley and Kathy Long Ownley of Advance. She is the granddaughter of Jimmy and Hope Ownley of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Janet Long of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and the late Lawrence A. Long. She is employed as a hair stylist.
The groom is the son of Bruce Edward Honeycutt and Jane Ware Honeycutt of Elgin. He is the grandson of Mahlon E. and Ava C. Honeycutt of Greensboro, John J. Ware of Augusta, Georgia, and the late Lauree W. Ware. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Presbyterian College and a master’s degree in accountancy from North Carolina State University. He is employed with Lincoln Financial Group as a certified public accountant.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Janet Ownley Walsh of Woodbridge, Virginia. Bridesmaid was the groom’s sister, Susan Elizabeth Honeycutt of Greensboro. Lilly Long of Huntsville, Alabama, and Alex Nolan of New Britain, Connecticut, were flower girls.
Best man was Matthew Whitley Howard of Conyers, Georgia. Groomsman was the bride’s brother, James Allen Ownley Jr. of Rock Hill. Edward Walsh of Woodbridge and James Loop of Appling, Georgia, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at the Inn at Tranquility Farm.
After their honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple will reside in Greensboro.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met online. Tinder!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was a normal date night at Steve’s house. We both love to grill, so we were grilling out dinner that night. Steve got down on a knee and asked Hannah to marry him. It completely caught her off guard – in a good way!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are looking forward to finally saying “I do!”
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We both love the mountains and knew that a mountain wedding would fit us perfectly. It is a beautiful location!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We chose a song called “I Choose You” by Ryann Darling for when Hannah walks down the aisle. The words are so special to us, as it describes exactly what we want our marriage to look like.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: No.
