Alexis Williams, Embre Scurry marry

Alexis Jewel Williams of Aiken and Embre B. Scurry of Columbia were united in marriage Aug. 5 at Sacred Heart Cultural Center in Augusta, Georgia. Pastor T.C. Edwards of Friendship Baptist Church in Aiken officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Cherell and Ernest Butler of Aiken and Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Williams of Saluda. She is the granddaughter of Geneva Forster and the late Samuel Forster of Aiken and Mr. and Mrs. Vannie Williams of Saluda. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with the Richland County Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce.
The groom is the son of Embre and Lesa Scurry. He is the grandson of Evelyn Hill and the late Charles Hill of Columbia and Earline Scurry and the late Embre L. Scurry of Edgefield. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from USC, and he is employed with SCANA as an engineer.
The bride was escorted by her mother, Cherell Butler, and her father, Jerome Williams, and given in marriage by her father. Saxophonist Curtis Bates, pianist Spencer Newman and soloist Jennifer Smith provided music.
Maids of honor were Amy D. Williams of Greenville and Shadell Parks of Aiken. Bridesmaids were Evelyn Johnson of Augusta; Aliyah Davenport and Takiyah Bryant, both of Aiken; Takara Jones of Columbia; Katherine Myers of Orangeburg; and Kinsley Hall of North Augusta. Noelle Williams and Jordan Robinson, both of Aiken; Christian Cato of North Augusta; and Carmen Brown of Columbia were flower girls.
Best man was Charles B. Scurry of Columbia. Groomsmen were Jeremy Goodwin, Onajite Agbatutu and Philip Ivory, all of Columbia; Dominic McNear of Washington, D.C.; Justin Williams of Houston; Brian Rivers of Greenville; Jackie Parnell of Charlotte. Kyle Jackson and Jordan Ray, both of Aiken, and Timothy McFadden of Rock Hill were ring bearers.
A reception followed at Sacred Heart Cultural Center.
After their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In his own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At a mutual friend’s birthday dinner at Carrabba’s in Augusta, Georgia.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: A week after our first date, I KNEW she was the one.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: A surprise proposal at The Vista Room at Blue Marlin. All of our family and friends were in on it except her!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Seeing all of our family and friends in one location and being able to fellowship together.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Alexis knew from a young age that she wanted to get married at Sacred Heart, so it was an easy decision!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The song played when the bride walked down the aisle was “Why I Love You” by Major. This song accurately depicts our love and encompasses what we will strive for every day as a married couple.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Something old, groom’s grandmother’s necklace; something new, bride’s dress, veil and shoes; something borrowed, bride’s great-grandmother’s handkerchief; something blue, bride’s garter.
