Brittany Braddock, Hardy Childers to wed

David Erwin Bickley and Greta Weaver Bickley of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Cathrine Braddock, to Humphrey Hardison “Hardy” Childers Jr., son of Humphrey Hardison Childers Sr. and Samra Thompson Childers of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Ellen Mangum of Aiken and the late Melvin Weaver Sr. of Henderson, North Carolina, and the late James and Cathrine Braddock of Latta. She graduated from Dutch Fork High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Digital Media Communications.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late Samuel Bynum Thompson and Kathryn Graham Thompson of Columbia and the late James Glenn Childers and Francis Hardison Childers of Clarksville, Tennessee. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of South Carolina. He is employed with the South Carolina Hospital Association.
An October wedding is planned.
