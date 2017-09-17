Anne and Ted Solomon celebrate 72nd anniversary

Seventy-two years ago – on Aug. 26, 1945 – Anne Stern and Ted Solomon were married in Columbia.
Anne was born in Charleston and has been a Columbian for 96 years. Ted was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, and was a resident of Columbus, Ohio, when they met on 14th Street in Miami Beach, Florida, in August 1940.
Two years later, he joined the Army and spent two years in North Africa and Italy. When the war ended in Europe, Ted came home. Anne joined him on the streets of Columbus as they celebrated the end of World War II.
Anne returned to Columbia to call friends and relatives to attend their wedding at Beth Shalom Synagogue, then on Marion Street.
Ted joined his brother-in-law Henry Stern as co-owner of Sterns Shoe City on Assembly Street. He retired in 1987.
Anne has been a real estate broker for almost 40 years. She is gradually closing her business and is in the process of publishing her first book of short stories.
They had four children – Bonnie, Teri, Charlene and Joel – and now have four grandchildren – Lisa, Daniel, Jillian and Lizzi – and four great grandchildren – Olivia, Madelyn, Dovid, and Ella.
People often ask, “What’s your secret?” – to which Ted answers, “We never argue – we can’t hear.”
Anne adds, “A good sense of humor can add years to your life.”
Comments