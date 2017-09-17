Gerard and Elizabeth Stanis celebrate 50th anniversary

Gerard J. and Elizabeth A. Stanis of West Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 16, 1967, in Corpus Christi Church in Milwaukee.
Their children are Michael (Jennifer) Stanis of Cincinnati and Mary (Keith) Anderson of West Columbia.
They have five grandchildren: Elisabeth, Michael, and Nicholas Stanis and Eric and Sean Anderson.
They marked their anniversary with a special Mass celebrated at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We were co-workers at the J.C. Penney Catalog Division in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Births of each grandchild.
