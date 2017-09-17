Gerard and Elizabeth Stanis.
Gerard and Elizabeth Stanis. Provided photo
Gerard and Elizabeth Stanis. Provided photo

Social

Gerard and Elizabeth Stanis celebrate 50th anniversary

September 17, 2017 12:01 AM

Gerard J. and Elizabeth A. Stanis of West Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 16, 1967, in Corpus Christi Church in Milwaukee.

Their children are Michael (Jennifer) Stanis of Cincinnati and Mary (Keith) Anderson of West Columbia.

They have five grandchildren: Elisabeth, Michael, and Nicholas Stanis and Eric and Sean Anderson.

They marked their anniversary with a special Mass celebrated at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: We were co-workers at the J.C. Penney Catalog Division in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.

A: Births of each grandchild.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire
Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky 0:43

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky
Christian Wilkins talks dominant defensive performance vs. Louisville 2:46

Christian Wilkins talks dominant defensive performance vs. Louisville

View More Video