Amanda Levi, Mitchell Moore marry

Amanda Nichole Levi and Mitchell Blake Moore, both of Williston, were united in marriage Aug. 5 at Buck Ridge Plantation in Neeses. The Rev. Kevin M. Roberts officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Pamela Demitra Levi and Terry Mitchell Levi of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Sylvia Privette McDonald and the late Vonnie Lee McDonald and the late Eleanor Scruggs Levi and Buford Maxwell Levi, all of Gaston. She earned a master’s degree in special education from the University of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Elizabeth Hughey Moore and Michael Edward Moore of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Lt. Col. Marvin Hutchison Hughey and Inez Corrine Hughey and the late John Wylie Moore and Ann Mathis Moore, all of Sumter. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from USC.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Violinist Preston Barbare provided music.
Matron of honor was Katie Weeks Livingston of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Betsy Caughman Moore of Lexington; Katie Thomas Wilson of Sterling Heights, Michigan; Whitney Pellicci Pitts of Swansea; and Stacy Anders of Irmo. Cali Juliana Moore of Lexington was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Michael Brandon Moore of Lexington; and Hunter Bryce Moore, Hutchison Blair Moore and Phillip Mitchell Levi, all of Columbia.
A reception followed at Buck Ridge Plantation.
After their honeymoon in Fort Myers, Florida, the couple will reside in Williston.
