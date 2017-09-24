Stephany Cox, Luke Edmonds marry

Stephany Cox of Gaston and Luke Edmonds of Candler, North Carolina, were united in marriage Sept. 23 at Seaside Wedding Chapel in North Myrtle Beach.
The bride is the daughter of Thomas and Donna Cox of Gaston. She is the granddaughter of the late Lonnie Dowd of Gaston and Brenda Northcutt of Cayce. She is employed with The Harvest Preschool and Daycare.
The groom is the son of Lucky and Stephanie Edmonds of Candler. He is the grandson of Loy and Frances Rice and Burlin and Jane Edmonds. He is employed with Hubble Inc.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Brittney Jackson of Gaston. Bridesmaids were Rebecca Hull of Gaston; Megan Oxendine of Swansea; and Jennifer Frady and Nicole Thievin, both of Candler, North Carolina. Savannah Oxendine and Natalie Oxendine, both of Swansea, were flower girls.
Best man was Adam Rhinheart. Groomsmen were Will Taylor, Matthew Dixon and Freddy Snedden, all of North Carolina, and Rodney Oxendine of Swansea. George Frady was ring bearer.
Evan Smith of Gaston escorted the mother of the bride. Wallace Northcutt of Cayce escorted the grandmother of the bride.
A reception followed at Beach Cove Resort.
After their honeymoon in Myrtle Beach, the couple will reside in Candler.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through friends.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: We shared similar interests.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went on a cruise for the one-year anniversary of the day we met.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Being by the ocean with my husband-to-be.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We both love the ocean.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We both put God first.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What?
A: Old was my bracelet from high school; new were my shoes; borrowed was my brooch; blue was my garter.
