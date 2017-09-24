Sam Clarke and Kaitlyn Grigsby.
Kaitlyn Grigsby, Sam Clarke to wed

September 24, 2017 12:01 AM

Wayne and Tara Grigsby of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Marie Grigsby, to Samuel Henry “Sam” Clarke, son of Phillip and Lynn Clarke.

The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of Jake and Betty Knotts and Grayson and Dee Mayfield. She earned a paralegal degree, and she is employed with Harvey & Vallini, LLC.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Wagener, is the grandson of Jerry and Barbara Armstrong. He earned a degree in criminal justice, and he is employed with Michelin.

The couple plan a September 2018 wedding in Lexington.

