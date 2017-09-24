Archie and Margaret Suber.
Archie and Margaret Suber. Provided photos
Archie and Margaret Suber. Provided photos

Social

Archie and Margaret Suber celebrate 25th anniversary

September 24, 2017 12:01 AM

Archie B. and Margaret E. Suber of Columbia recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

They were married Sept. 5, 1992, at Sandy River Baptist Church in Chester. The late Rev. Cohen Singletary officiated the ceremony.

They have one child, daughter Ayanna Elizabeth.

The Subers celebrated their anniversary with a private dinner with family and close friends.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: We met during a night of dancing.

Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?

A: The favorite part of our wedding day was when we were introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Archie B. Suber to the congregation.

Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.

A: One of the most favorite moments in our marriage was when our daughter, Ayanna, was born.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win

Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win 0:45

Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win
South Carolina celebrates win with the alma mater 0:44

South Carolina celebrates win with the alma mater
Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech 0:51

Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech

View More Video