Jim and Patsy Parks celebrate 50th anniversary

James Reeford “Jim” Parks Jr. and Patricia Blair “Patsy” Parks of Newberry recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 16, 1967, at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church in York County.
Their children are Chris and Amy Parks of Newberry and Susan and Roy Stenstrom of Lexington.
They have four grandchildren: Whitney and Wyatt Parks and Reilly and Emma Blair Stenstrom.
A celebration with family and friends will be held at their daughter’s home.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Jim and Patsy met on Oct. 31, 1964, at a Lockhart High School football game – on the night she was crowned homecoming queen.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: The wedding was held at 7:30 in the evening in order to have a candlelight ceremony.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: That life passes by too quickly, so cherish every moment.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: The at-home candlelight dinner for our first anniversary when Jim said, “Would you turn the lights on so I can see my food”! There’s never been a dull moment in our 50 years of marriage.
