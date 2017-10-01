Stony and Neve Richburg celebrate 70th anniversary

Stonewall M. “Stony” and Geneva S. “Neve” Richburg of Columbia recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 30, 1947, in Lexington County.
Their children are Kaarman V. (Julie) Richburg of Tampa, Florida; Deidre T. Richburg of Columbia; daughter-in-law Vira, wife of the late Valary J. Richburg; and the late Cedral T. Richburg.
They have eight grandchildren: Sean, Julian and Kaitlin Richburg; Keagan Richburg; Kelan and Peyton Richburg; and Ivan II and Andrew Earle.
They have 10 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Christian, Blake, Mallory and Harrison Richburg; Aiden, Camden and Lillie Marie Ellis; and McKenzie and Ivan Earle III.
They have one great-great-grandchild on the way.
In daughter Deidre’s words
Q: How did they meet?
A: Dad (from Tuskegee, Alabama) was an Army soldier stationed at the Columbia air base in 1944. Mom (a Columbia native) was at a social dance on the base one night, and when dad saw her, it was “love at first sight.” They started dating. He later asked her to marry him, but she did not accept, so he found work – the beginning of his career as an educator in Columbia. Later, when he was leaving to pursue a architectural degree in Michigan, he asked her a third time and she (finally) said yes.
Q: What was their favorite part of their wedding day?
A: They eloped across the river in Lexington County because mom’s mother was not in favor of the marriage. (Dad was a tall, dark, handsome “stranger” from out of town.)
Comments