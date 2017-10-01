John and Nancy Watts.
John and Nancy Watts celebrate 50th anniversary

October 01, 2017 12:01 AM

John Spencer Watts and Nancy C. Watts of Ridgeway recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 22, 1967, in Ridgeway.

Their children are Cassie and Brian Borough of Lexington, and they have one grandchild, Brooke E. Borough.

They enjoyed a cookout with family members Sept. 17 at their daughter’s home on Lake Murray.

The following weekend, they traveled to Chimney Rock and the Blue Ridge Mountains, where they had their honeymoon 50 years earlier. Later in November, they will take a three-week cruise to Australia and New Zealand.

The high school sweethearts met during their junior year at Winnsboro High School and married three and a half years later.

