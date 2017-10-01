Byron James, Ignacio Ariza to wed

Hampton and Mary James of Columbia are proud to announce the impending marriage of their youngest son, Byron C. James of New York City, to Ignacio Ariza of Puebla, Mexico.
The couple plan a Central Park wedding later this month, to be officiated by a family friend, Superior Court Judge Anthony Corona of New York.
Byron is the founder and creative director of Byron C. James LLP, an interior and event design company based in New York City. His client base ranges from the East Coast to Latin America. He was elected to the Top 10 African American interior designers in the United States in 2015. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1995 with a degree in political science. Byron was the president of the South Carolina Young Democrats, as well as third vice chair of the Democratic Party in South Carolina.
Ignacio is the son of the late Ignacio Ariza Sr. and Ninfa Cohetero. He graduated from Auburn University College of Agriculture in Mexico with a concentration in the environment and animals. He is currently the director of fostering for Rescuezilla, an animal rescue organization in New York City and the Hamptons.
The couple have four dogs; Christmas Eve, Rex, Toby and Junior. They will reside in New York City.
