Lydia Kemmerlin, Orry Courtney to wed

Mr. Rudolph Heaner Kemmerlin and Mrs. Terrianne Gadberry Kemmerlin announce the engagement of their daughter Lydia Kemmerlin to Orry Nathaniel Courtney. The wedding is planned for early December in Charleston. A reception will follow at the home of her grandmother, June Kemmerlin Matzner, and retired Commander Rudolph Matzner.
The bride-elect graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts in 2009 and from the University of South Carolina in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. Rudolph H. Kemmerlin Sr. of Orangeburg and Charleston, the late Tommy Gadberry and Rosemary Gadberry Escobar, and Ruben Escobar, all of Shreveport, Louisiana.
The bridegroom-elect graduated from Wardlaw Academy and attended the University of South Carolina. He is the son of Pam and Jeff Courtney and the grandson of Marion and Edna Eubanks and Eloise Courtney and the late Paul Courtney, all of Aiken.
The couple will make their home in Columbia.
