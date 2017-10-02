Celeste Rodgers, Derek Bowers to wed

Merry Ruth Kelly Rodgers of Columbia is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Merry Celeste Rodgers, to Derek Lee Bowers, son of Ann Barnes Bowers and Douglas Laffon Bowers of Little Mountain.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is also the daughter of the late William Wayne Rodgers. She is the granddaughter of Homer Delle Kelly and the late James W. Kelly Jr. of Anderson and the late John Kell Rodgers Sr. and the late Margaret Ruth Rodden Rodgers of Rock Hill. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in international business and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Callison, Tighe, and Robinson as an attorney.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Mrs. Dorothy Barnes Wilson of Columbia and the late Heyward Edwin Barnes, the late Jacob Luther Bowers Jr. and the late Marie Shealy Bowers. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Midlands Technical College, and he is employed with Republic National of SC as a sales representative.
The couple plans a March wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We emailed on an online dating site, but he never got the courage to ask me out. Then we met by chance when I went on a date with his roommate. We then watched a few Carolina games and had our first date at the Greek Festival. Then a month or two later, we had our first kiss after the Georgia game. He was devastated by the loss but after the kiss, I couldn’t have cared less.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I got sick, and he made sure he did everything for me until I was better. His attention, concern and caring for me showed how much he loves me and his kind heart. I had never dated someone so selfless.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went to Asheville (North Carolina) for a long weekend to visit the local breweries. Our first stop was Sierra Nevada Brewing. After lunch and a tour, we were enjoying a beer on the second-story balcony. It had been raining on and off, and finally, when the sun came out, he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. Just before he asked, his face was so red – and he never sunburns or blushes – so I thought it was a reaction to the beer. I was asking if he was OK and making a big deal of it, and he later told me that he was so nervous.
