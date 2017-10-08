Mary Prestifilippo, Stephen Shuford to wed

Timothy Paul and Kathleen Gallagher Prestifilippo of Augusta, Georgia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Regina Prestifilippo, to Stephen Owens Shuford, son of Gordon Owens and Susan Stanley Shuford of Irmo.
The bride-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the granddaughter of Biagio and the late Norma Antel Prestifilippo of Columbus, Ohio, and Regina Murphy and the late Paul Stephen Gallagher of Lancaster, Ohio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of West Georgia, and she is employed with Southern Sisters Boutique as co-owner.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the grandson of the late William Carl and Martha Owens Shuford of Hanahan and the late Hugh Wright and Sue Byars Stanley of Gainesville, Georgia. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in bioengineering from Clemson University, and he is employed with KIYATEC Inc.
The couple plan an April wedding in Greenville.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Met one night out at a restaurant in downtown Greenville.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew he was the one pretty early into dating. We went on a cruise together for a week, and we didn’t hate each other after that! He is so loving, giving, and hilarious – I knew he was my soulmate pretty early on!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went to London and Dublin in March 2016. I had a feeling it would happen, but by day 6 of the trip, I figured it wasn’t going to happen. Our first night in Dublin after dinner, he proposed to me on the Millennium Bridge! I was so shocked and told him I didn’t even expect this! He waited until Ireland because my mother’s side is from Ireland. It was so special and thoughtful!
