Amber Wright, Brett Summer marry

Amber Nicole Wright and William Brett Summer, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Aug. 12, 2017, at Southern Oaks in Gilbert. Jery Freeman officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of James E. Wright Jr., Bonnie J. Horton and Philip M. Horton, all of West Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Elsie M. Swarner of Cayce and James E. Wright Sr. and Doris S. Wright of West Columbia. A graduate of Airport High School, she is employed with Primacq Group Inc. as office manager.
The groom is the son of Chris L. Summer and Angela F. Summer of Lexington. He is the grandson of Bob and Gloria Morris, Johnnie and Annis Summer, and Jerry and Jeanette Ferguson, all of Lexington. A graduate of Gilbert High School, he is employed with Safe Industries as a special operations technician.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by all of her parents.
Matron of honor was Jeanne M. Vest of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Paige Collins and Kali Wright, both of West Columbia; Ashton Summer of Gilbert; Ashley Mann and Abbie Vest, both of Lexington; and Ashleigh McGee of Leesville. Carmen Jade Wright and Mia Grace Wright were flower girls.
Best man was Alex Grubbs of Irmo. Groomsmen were Lee Clamp and Blake Donnelly, both of Gilbert; William Wright of West Columbia; Eric Goodwin and Bradley Vest, both of Lexington; and Stephen Snyder of Gaston. Deklan Loper of Lexington was ring bearer.
Ushers were Dorian Melton and Richie Kolb, both of West Columbia.
A reception followed at Southern Oaks.
After their honeymoon in the Caribbean, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through friends.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When I realized that he went above and beyond to make me happy no matter what the cost. He always came home with a smile on his face, even after a hard day at work.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He took me to Luray, Virginia, to see the Caverns and do some exploring. We were relaxing in the candlelit hot tub (in our room at the hotel) drinking some wine, and he got out and came back and got down on one knee and proposed.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Standing on opposing sides of the door before the wedding, holding hands.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: The first time I walked in, I knew it was the place. It is a very beautiful venue, and the oak tree that we were married under was what had me sold.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Something old, my late maternal grandfather’s handkerchief in my bouquet; something new, my dress and earrings; something borrowed: rosary beads in my bouquet belonged to my matron of honor’s mother, who passed away unexpectedly last November; something blue, groom wrote “08.12.17 Love, Brett” on the inside of my dress, and his grandmother stitched over it in blue thread. (It was a surprise for me.)
