Chandler Finney, Walker Inabinet to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Benjamin Finney III of Boca Raton, Florida, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Dr. Sara Chandler Finney, to Jeffrey Walker Inabinet Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Walker Inabinet of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Sara Dukes Mills of Columbia and the late Harvey Augustus Mills and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Benjamin Finney Jr. of Atlanta. She attended Heathwood Hall and graduated from Saint Andrews Episcopal School in Boca Raton, the University of South Carolina in 2012, and the USC School of Medicine in 2016. She is employed with Palmetto Health Richland.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Doscher Kepley of Columbia and the late Mr. Thomas Howard Kepley and Mr. and Mrs. George Walker Inabinet Jr. of Swansea. He graduated from the Hammond School and from USC in 2013. He is employed with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management’s Folline King Group.
The couple plan a December wedding in Charleston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In college at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
Chandler: His love for me included supporting my goal to attend medical school and career as a doctor. He is truly my best friend and partner.
Walker: Her passion and commitment to medicine while supporting me as I build my career reinforced what I knew shortly after starting to date her in college and my love her for today.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Walker first sought permission from Chandler’s dad, mom and sister to marry her. Walker made arrangements for a private sailboat and photographer (posing as part of the boat crew) to sail with him and Chandler around the Charleston battery.
It was Chandler’s first weekend off as she was in her first year of her surgical residency. Chandler thought it was a nice getaway weekend to enjoy spending time with Walker. Walker proposed to Chandler while they were sailing, with the moment captured by the photographer.
Walker also arranged to have both families, including siblings, present at the marina to greet the couple upon their return with a planned celebration that evening at a local venue in Charleston. Chandler was completely surprised, making the moment all the more special.
