Victoria Varnadoe, Eston McDowell marry

Victoria Jordan Varnadoe and Thomas Eston McDowell, both of Conway, were united in marriage Oct. 14 at the Homestead at Zion in Mullins. Tammy Ross officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Varnadoe of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Adolf Beyersdorf and the late Mrs. Mavis Beyersdorf of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Varnadoe of Irmo. She earned a degree in business from Midlands Technical College and a culinary degree from Horry Georgetown Technical College. She is employed with Life is Sweet Bakery in Little River.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Dr. TJ Duquette of Conway. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Duquette of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mr. and Mrs. Claude McCuiston of Orlando, Florida. He earned a culinary degree from Horry Georgetown Technical College, and he is employed with BRB Construction as a superintendent.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The Steady Hand String Band provided music.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Bryanna Varnadoe of Indianapolis. Bridesmaids were Nickie Lord of West Columbia and Jasmine Outerbridge, Chelsea Berry, and Emily Anderson, all of Florence. Farrah McDowell of Conway and Emma McDowell of Beaufort were flower girls.
Best man was Earl Stockham of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Groomsmen were Paul McDowell of Beaufort; Jarred Bessinger of Myrtle Beach; and Brett Coffin and Kelly King, both of Conway. Camden McDowell of Beaufort was ring bearer. The bride’s brother, Jarrett Varnadoe of Clemson, was usher and program attendant.
After their honeymoon in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, the couple will reside in Conway.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: I was raised in Lexington and moved to Florence in 2012 to attend Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s culinary program. Eston was raised in Myrtle Beach and after serving his country in the Army, he too began the culinary program at Horry-Georgetown Tech.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew he was the one when he made me a filet mignon wrapped in a ribeye. He knew I was the one when I finished the whole the thing without help.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Eston chose my 25th birthday party to propose in front of friends and some family! Funny detail about the proposal: I had no clue what was happening, and after everyone sang “Happy Birthday,” he brought me to the center of the room – which happened to be directly beside the food. I have an unhealthy relationship with food and immediately thought I got to be first in line. He began to talk, and I interrupted quite a few times asking if I could eat yet, not realizing what was about to happen. Then down on one knee he went, and I said yes!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are looking forward to seeing family and friends that we have not seen in a while who are traveling to share this day with us.
As a special dedication to my parent’s celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, we dedicated a tier on the wedding cake for them. They have been a excellent example of what a marriage is all about.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It is a beautiful location that offers so much as venue, including a shooting range and hunting.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The Steady Hand String Band are personal friends, and their music means a lot to us. I walked down the aisle to to one of Eston’s favorites, “Tupelo Honey” by JJ Grey and Mofro.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: My something old is my mother’s veil. My something new is my wedding dress. My something borrowed is my great-grandmother’s wedding ring wrapped in one of her handkerchiefs. My something blue (and chewed) are the blue socks I am wearing for my chewed boot (thanks to my dog).
