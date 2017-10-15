Xanna Garner, Travis Bailey marry

Alexandra Lacey “Xanna” Garner and Travis William Bailey, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Oct. 14 at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens in Mount Pleasant. Charles Juel Brooks II officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Peake Kennedy of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Jerry Wood of Lexington and Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Garner Sr. of Milton, Georgia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications, and she is employed with Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William Teasley Bailey of Smyrna, Georgia. He attended the University of South Carolina and is employed with Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
The bride was escorted by her stepfather, Mr. Kennedy, and given in marriage by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kennedy.
Maid of honor was Anna Brooks Burnside of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Louise Motion of Upperville, Virginia; Meredith Scott Harris of Middleburg, Virginia; Casey Ann Stewart of West Columbia; and Martina Elizabeth Caputy of Washington, D.C. Mary Frances McGowan of Bluemont, Virginia, and Logan Wiley Whetstone of Los Angeles were flower girls.
Best man was Barry John Broman of Seattle. Groomsmen were Christopher Andrew Pickering of New York; John Marshall Thomy of West Columbia; Michael David Axtman of Seattle; and Sean Ryan Mears of Los Angeles. Walker William Hampton Whitner of Middleburg was ring bearer.
A reception followed at the Cotton Dock at Boone Hall.
After their honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple will reside in Lexington.
