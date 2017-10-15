Jessica Cato, Joshua Gibbard marry

Jessica Danielle Cato and Joshua James Gibbard, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Oct. 14 at Jessica’s grandparents’ farm in Lexington. The Rev. Stephen Mims officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Donnie and Trisha Cato of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Donald and Sylvia Cato of Lexington and Eugenia Bayne and the late Don Bayne of Whitmire. A 2010 graduate of Lexington High School, she is employed with Lexington Medical Center’s Lexington Family Practice in Irmo.
The groom, formerly of Bad Axe, Michigan, is the son of Jerry and Diane Gibbard of Bad Axe. He is the grandson of the late Jerry Howard of Caro, Michigan; the late Barbara Wojtas and Herman Wojtas of Argyle, Michigan; and the late Carl and Jean Gibbard of Bad Axe. He is a 2005 graduate of Bad Axe High School and a 2007 graduate of Alpena Community College in Alpena, Michigan. He is employed with South Carolina Electric & Gas as a journeyman lineman.
The bride was escorted by her father.
Maid of honor was Morgan Cato Rhoney of Leesville. Bridesmaids were Crystal Hill of Lexington; Jessica Gibbard of Gagetown, Michigan; and Jennifer Amick of Chapin. Emma Kinard of Irmo was flower girl.
Best man was Nick Gibbard of Bad Axe. Groomsmen were Wayne Hill and Jacob Coleman, both of Lexington, and Nick Rhoney of Leesville. Khristian Kinard of Irmo was ring bearer.
Greeter was Linda Baughman of Lexington. Usher was Jake Kinard of Irmo.
A reception followed at the Cato farm.
After their honeymoon in Kauai, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Lexington.
Comments