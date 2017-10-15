Buddy and Maree Price celebrate 50th anniversary

Buddy and Maree Price of Blythewood recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 8, 1967, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Columbia.
Their children are Lee and Roxanne Price and Ben Price, all of Columbia.
They have five grandchildren – Spenser (Amy) Price, Jackson (Hannah) Price, Justin Price, Audrey Price and Sara Price – and two great-grandchildren – Coleman Price and Logan Price.
The happy couple celebrated with friends and family at the Farm at Ridgeway.
Buddy and Maree began their 50 years together with their first walk on Crescent Beach.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Although they had known each other through mutual friends, their first walk on the beach sealed the deal.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Maree waiting to walk down the aisle and seeing Buddy grinning from ear to ear.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: That it gets better and better, year after year, if you are lucky enough to marry your best friend.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: There are too many over the years to choose just one, or five, or 10, or 20!
