Carl and Jackie Poppell celebrate 72nd wedding anniversary

Carl and Jackie Poppell of West Columbia recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 13, 1945.
Their children are Larry (Lisa) Poppell, Rickey Poppell, Gayle Poppell (Bob Harman), and Pam Prather.
Grandchildren are Bryan (Julie) Stone, Julie Poppell, Lauren Poppell (Wil) Brawley, Michele (Matt) Wood, Jarad Prather, Johanna Valenzeula (Mark Galatas), John Paul Valenzeula, and Christian Poppell.
Great-grandchildren are Emma and Ian Stone; Bella, William, and Brooks Brawley; Annie and John Mark Galatas; and Julian and Greyson Wood.
Comments