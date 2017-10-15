Carl and Jackie Poppell.
Carl and Jackie Poppell. Provided photos
Carl and Jackie Poppell. Provided photos

Social

Carl and Jackie Poppell celebrate 72nd wedding anniversary

October 15, 2017 12:01 AM

Carl and Jackie Poppell of West Columbia recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 13, 1945.

Their children are Larry (Li­sa) Poppell, Rickey Poppell, Gayle Poppell (Bob Harman), and Pam Prather.

Grandchildren are Bryan (Julie) Stone, Julie Poppell, Lauren Poppell (Wil) Brawley, Michele (Matt) Wood, Jarad Prather, Johanna Valenzeula (Mark Galatas), John Paul Valenzeula, and Christian Poppell.

Great-grandchildren are Emma and Ian Stone; Bella, William, and Brooks Brawley; Annie and John Mark Galatas; and Julian and Greyson Wood.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

    A quick look at some of the things to do and see at this year's South Carolina State Fair.

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair
Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 4:18

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start
Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

View More Video