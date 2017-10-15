Frank and Barbara Glen.
Frank and Barbara Glen celebrate 50th anniversary

October 15, 2017 12:01 AM

Frank and Barbara Glen of Irmo recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 14, 1967, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Conway.

Their children are Christie (George) Smith of Columbia and Michelle (Ty) Campbell of Irmo. They have four grandchildren: Bailey and Tyler Smith and Peyton and Will Campbell.

The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a Canadian-New England cruise. The final celebration was a family dinner with their children, children’s spouses and grandchildren.

Barbara writes that their 50-year journey has been wonderful with many thoughtful and loyal friends through St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, work and social functions. They look forward to the days and years ahead to see how God continues to bless them.

