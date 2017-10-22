Crystal Graves, Ben Nelson to wed

Wally and Delores Graves of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Crystal Graves, to Ben Nelson, son of Allan and Sherrie Nelson of Little Rock, Arkansas.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charlotte, is the granddaughter of Dorothy Earle of West Columbia and the late David Earle and the late Charles and Daisy Stevenson of Columbia. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University, she is employed with the ATD-Tire Pros Corporate Office in Huntersville, North Carolina.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Little Rock, is the grandson of Carolyn Wilkins of Little Rock, the late Gene Wilkins and the late Ben and Gussie Nelson. He studied at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and is self-employed with Rock Bottom Lawn Care.
The couple plan an April wedding in Harmony, North Carolina.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In Charlotte – Ben was in town for work.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: On our second date – he took my hand and put it on his heart and told me he was giving me his heart, his whole heart, to keep and never to break.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Ben proposed to me at the airport in Little Rock when I went to visit him as I was getting off of the plane.
