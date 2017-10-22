Catherine Thomas, Jordan West to wed

James Preston Thomas and Molly Alford Thomas of Eastover are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Catherine Preston Thomas, to Jordan Daniel West, son of Daniel Eugene West of Pauline and the late Cynthia Vess West.
The bride-elect, a resident of Simpsonville, is the granddaughter of Barbara Jordan Alford of Eastover and the late Hampton Seebert Alford and the late Ernest “Crow” Preston Thomas and Linabell Kenney Thomas of Graniteville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and government from Wofford College and a law degree and a master’s degree in social work, both from the University of South Carolina. She is employed as a public defender in Laurens County.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Simpsonville, is the grandson of Barbara Jo Jernigan Vess of Spartanburg and the late Jerry Wright Vess and the late William Edward West and Shuriel Jean West. After earning a bachelor’s degree in finance from Wofford College, he is employed with West Environmental as an environmental consultant and co-owner.
The couple plan a June wedding in Columbia.
Never miss a local story.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: While in school together at Wofford College through mutual friends.
Q: When did you know your fiance(e) was “the one”?
A: Callie: When I saw how he treated his father and brother, and knew he would be an amazing husband, father and life partner.
Jordan: After our first date, I knew Callie was “the one.”
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Jordan first asked Callie’s father for her hand in marriage during a game of golf. After getting permission, Jordan invited Callie’s mother, Molly, her grandmother and her aunts to go ring shopping. Once he found the ring, he started planning the engagement.
Jordan plotted with friends to pretend they were meeting for dinner in downtown Greenville. When their friends were “running late,” Jordan suggested a stroll through Falls Park. After a few minutes, they ended up in the Rock Quarry Garden in Greenville and Jordan got down on one knee and asked Callie to marry him. Callie said yes, and was greeted by so many family and friends, who Jordan arranged to have there to witness the momentous occasion.
Comments