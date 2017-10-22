Karen Axson, Tyler Wilson marry

Karen Leigh Axson and Tyler Alan Wilson, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Oct. 14 at Southern Oaks in Gilbert. Gordan Ackerman officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Robert and Sandra Axson of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Lois Axson of Orangeburg and the late George Axson and the late Rudolph and Gail Remcke, formerly of New Bern, North Carolina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in human resources from Southern New Hampshire University. She is employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC as a senior administrative associate.
The groom is the son of Laura Marlowe and Alan and LaDonna Wilson, all of Lexington. He is the grandson of Lois Marlowe of Lexington and the late James Marlowe and Billie Wilson of Lexington and the late Jack Wilson. He earned an associate degree in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration from Midlands Technical College, and he is employed with MSS as a service technician.
The bride was escorted by and given in marriage by her father.
Maid of honor was Wehme Carolyn Hutto of Mount Pleasant. Bridesmaids were Katie Carpenter of Santee; Leah Gregory of Boiling Springs; Ashley Shrader of Shelby, North Carolina; and Lauren Williams of Waynesville, Ohio.
Best man was Benjamin McKneece of Gilbert. Groomsmen were Ronald Crapps of Pelion and Nate Nienberg, Caleb Mize and Whitney Robertson, all of Lexington.
Greeters were Abigail Marlowe of Lexington and Alyssa Ramcke and Olivia Ramcke, both of West Islip, New York.
After their honeymoon in Jamaica and Mexico, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Friends.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: After dating for 2 1/2 years.
Q: What are you most looking forward to?
A: Living together happily ever after as husband and wife.
