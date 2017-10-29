Ann and Frank Motley.
Ann and Frank Motley celebrate 50th anniversary

October 29, 2017 12:01 AM

Ann G. and Frank O. Motley of Elgin recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 7, 1967, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Elgin.

Their children are Brian (Teresa) Motley of Cassett and Lisa Motley (Brent) Pace of Elgin.

They have four grandchildren – Corlyn Pace Buring, Sara Motley, Boyd Pace and Paul Pace – and three great-grandchildren, Raylen, Asher and Jude Buring.

They celebrated on their anniversary with a drop-in for family and friends at at Harvest Baptist Church’s fellowship hall.

Frank is retired from Westinghouse NFD, and Ann is retired from Richland School District Two. They enjoy traveling, spending time with family and breakfast with friends.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: We met in a church revival service.

Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?

A: When Dad and I entered the church and seeing Frank’s smiling face.

Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?

A: Responsibilities of a marriage.

Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.

A: When our son was born two years later, and our daughter five years later.

