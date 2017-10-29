Cameron Crawford, Chadwick Walton marry

Cameron McNair Crawford and Chadwick Mayse Walton were married at 6 o’clock in the evening Oct. 21 at the Village Chapel in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The Rev. Kenneth Byrnes Timmerman and the Rev. Dr. Ashley Neil Smith officiated. Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception at the Pinehurst Country Club.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Clifford Crawford III of Cheraw. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Floyd Meacham, formerly of Rockingham, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Clifford Crawford Jr., formerly of Cheraw. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Wofford College in Spartanburg, where she received a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She received a master’s degree in professional accountancy from Clemson University and is employed with Elliot Davis in Charlotte as a senior tax accountant.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Richard Walton of Charlotte. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Mayse Schrock of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Franklin Walton of Arlington Heights, Illinois. Chad is a graduate of Charlotte Country Day School and Wofford College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in finance. He is employed with Deephaven Mortgage in Charlotte as a capital markets associate.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Maid of honor was Alice Louise Sara McDonald of Columbia. Also attending the bride were Elizabeth Anne Seabrook and Paige Carissa Colgrove, both of Columbia; Sara Frances Koontz and Anna Lesesne Pritchard, both of Charlotte; Lillian Haun Minor of San Francisco; Virginia Elaine Perkins of Mount Pleasant; Megan Montgomery Polson of Spartanburg; and Helen Hardison Smith and Sara Baylor Williamson, both of Raleigh.
The groom’s brother, Adam Richard Walton of Mount Pleasant, served as best man. Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, James Clifford Crawford IV of Mount Pleasant; Michael Reid DeCarlo, Stuart Gordon McGoogan and Cameron Hales McQueen, all of Charlotte; James David McCutchen and Keller Copeland Pitts, both of Greenville; Simeon Cooper Harmon of New York; Andrew Macon McCurry of Columbia; and Robert Tanner Oldham of Charleston.
The bride wore an Italian ivory tulle ballgown by Sareh Nouri. The strapless ruched bodice featured a Chantilly lace caplet with three-quarter-length sleeves. The full skirt was hand-embroidered with antique Italian ribbon lace, cascading into a chapel-length train. Her veil of ivory illusion was a cape-cut silhouette, detailed with a satin-corded edge.
On Friday before the wedding, friends of the bride’s family hosted a bridesmaid’s luncheon at the Country Club of North Carolina. That evening, the parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
After a honeymoon to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao, the couple will reside in Charlotte.
Comments