Caroline Fuqua, John Owens marry

Mr. and Mrs. John Joseph Owens were married Oct. 14 at half past five in the evening. The marriage is announced by the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Randall Gray Fuqua of Summerfield, North Carolina.
Mrs. Owens, the former Caroline Mills Fuqua, is the granddaughter of Justice and Mrs. William Gray Fuqua of Russellville, Kentucky, and Mrs. Leonard Franklin Sutton of Beaufort, North Carolina, and the late Mr. Leonard Franklin Sutton. The bride is a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Clemson University. She is employed with North American Transmission Forum in Charlotte.
Mr. Owens is the son of Victoria Hollingsworth Owens of Mount Pleasant and Mrs. James C. and the late Dr. James C. Owens of Columbia. He is the grandson of Ann Defuria Finch and the late Robert F. Hollingsworth of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Owens of Columbia. The groom is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Clemson University and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he graduated cum laude. He is employed with Young Clement Rivers, LLP, in Charleston.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Sarah Randall Fuqua of Charlotte was her sister’s maid of honor. The other bridesmaids were the groom’s sister, Anne Finch Owens of Palo Alto, California, and Margaret Foerster Bratton of Charlotte.
Mr. James C. Owens Jr. of Chapin served as his brother’s best man. The other groomsmen were the groom’s brother Ashley Calhoun Owens of Columbia and the groom’s brothers-in-law, William Johnson Fairey of Charlotte and Robert Keith Harris of Pawleys Island.
Readers for the service were the groom’s sister, Eleanor Stanley Fairey of Charlotte; the bride’s cousin, Abigail Hobson Harr of Russellville; and the bride’s uncle, Leonard Franklin Sutton Jr. of Greenville, North Carolina. Greeting the guests were the groom’s nieces, Ann Rhett Harris and Eleanor Voight Harris of Pawleys Island; the bride’s nephew, Leonard Franklin Sutton III; and the bride’s niece, Macon Mills Sutton of Greenville, North Carolina. Anne McIntyre Hargrove of Greenville, South Carolina, served as the candle lighter. Original artwork on the wedding program was done by Victoria Helen August of Atlanta.
The wedding ceremony, officiated by the Rev. Butch Sherrill of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, was held at St. Mary’s Chapel, and the reception was held at Angus Barn.
After a wedding trip to Antigua, Mr. and Mrs. Owens will live in Charleston.
Comments