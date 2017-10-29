Jessica Bruner, Daniel Monroe marry

Jessica Grace Bruner and Daniel Kemper Monroe, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Oct. 21 at Shandon United Methodist Church. The Rev. Smoke Kanipe officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Livingston Bruner of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William W. Bruner of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clarence E. Clement of Hickory, North Carolina. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder and the University of South Carolina School of Law.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Blair Hill Monroe of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack H. Monroe and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Revere, all Columbia. He attended the University of South Carolina. He is employed by Wash World of Columbia, Inc.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The maid of honor was Selia Marie Straus. Bridesmaids were Caitlin Williams Bruner, Lauren Mikell Bruner, Alessandra Kelly Centioni, Jessica Miles Fairey, Kristen Nicole Jorgensen, Alexandra Knight Grubb, Lauren Victoria Knight, Alex Burnley Creason, Amanda Elizabeth Pittman and Julia Wall Kay.
The best man was James Christopher Henderson Jr. Groomsmen were Ryan Hill Monroe, Joseph Bryan Monroe, Benjamin Clement Bruner, James Livingston Bruner Jr., Andrew Manning Collier, Marshall Kenneth Sims Ormand, Thomas Frasier Orton and Robert Garrett Chambers.
Junior groomsmen were Heath Hill Monroe and Jackson Blair Monroe. The flower girl was Mary Anne Monroe. Ring bearers were Callum Clement Bruner and Harrison Williams Bruner.
The Francis Marion YGB Choir, led by Mr. Jeffrey Lampkin, provided a special musical performance.
A reception followed at Forest Lake Club. After a honeymoon in Mexico, the couple will reside in Columbia.
