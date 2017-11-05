Grace Walter, Patrick Burch marry

The ceremony uniting Shelby Grace Walter and Patrick Edward Burch, both of Lake City, was Oct. 14 at the Lake City First Baptist Church.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted H. Walter, and the groom is the son of Mrs. Patricia Burch-Belue and Mr. Richard F. Burch Jr., all of Lake City.
The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. LaRue E. Kirby of Lake City and the Rev. and Mrs. Theodore H. Walter of Columbia. The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Burch and the late Richard F. Burch Sr. and Mrs. Cook and the late Morrell Cook.
The candlelight service included a program of wedding music featuring soloist Roger Kirby, uncle of the bride; organist Sarah McDaniel; pianist and flautist Cliff Gardner; violinist Ronda Lee and cellist Mark Jackson. The double-ring ceremony was followed by a reception at the National Historic Bean Market.
The bride, who was given in marriage by her father, wore a formal white gown of vintage lace and tulle with a cathedral veil borrowed from family friend Molly Fornadel. She wore her grandmother Pegilie Walter’s garter and carried her lace handkerchief. She wore her grandmother Shelby Kirby’s blue jeweled pin attached to her bouquet of cascading roses, peonies, tulips and greenery.
Maids of honor were Kate Kirby and Lizzie Kirby. Bridesmaids were Allison Abercrombie; Mary Allison Burch, sister of the groom; Ashlyn Eaddy; Erica Floyd; Evan Floyd; Caitlin Jordan; Amy Lee Kirby; Katie Matthews; Mary-Buddin Prosser; Mary T. Rice; and Cameron Whitehead. Junior bridesmaids were Celia Walter and Hanna Walter. Flower girl was Claudia Joy Nettles.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Cliff Barron, Dex Barrett, J.D. Britton, Chase Courtney, Andrew Hall, J.C. Heath, Stewart Heath, Benjamin Lynch, John Pate, Griffin Phillips, Cody Truluck, and Ben Walter, brother of the bride. Ring bearer was Lane Patrick.
The bride is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a major in business administration. She is employed with Alucoil in Manning. The groom is the owner and chief operator of Burch Farms. After a wedding trip later this year, the couple will reside in Lake City.
Comments