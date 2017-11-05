Stacie Stevens, Matthew Tindal marry

Stacie Alexis Stevens and Matthew James Tindal, both of Elgin, were united in marriage Oct. 28 at Crystal Lake Celebration Hall in West Columbia. Mrs. Carol McCombs officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Scott Stevens of Columbia and Kim Stevens of Elgin. :
The groom is the son of Johnny and Patricia Tindal of Elgin and the late Lisa Ann Tindal.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Beth Young of Camden. Bridesmaids were Holly Fox of Elgin and Kara Blume of Walterboro.
Best man was Mikell Fox of Elgin. Groomsmen were Trebla Neeley of Elgin and Ryan Toth of Yorktown, Virginia.
A reception followed at Crystal Lake.
After their honeymoon in Orlando, Florida, the couple will reside in Camden.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through a mutual friend and a class in high school.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It was the same venue where his father and stepmother were married, as well as two of his brothers.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: New, wedding dress; blue, wedding shoes; old and borrowed, to be determined.
