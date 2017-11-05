Karen Rollison, Will Eargle marry

Karen Marant Rollison and Frank W. “Will” Eargle III, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Nov. 4 at the Mitchell House and Gardens in Lexington. The Rev. Joseph D. Flowers officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Jobie Ward Stewart of Irmo and the late Jimmy Marant Rollison of Elgin. She is the granddaughter of Henrietta Claire Phillips of Columbia and the late Leroy Ward of Greenwood.
The groom is the son of Frank W. Eargle II and Lynn D. Eargle, both of Irmo. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Howard M. “Jimmy” Dye Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Eargle Sr., all of Irmo.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Lindsey Nicole Rollison of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ashleigh Rhiannon Eargle, Morgan Brigham, Christy Lynn Ward and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Taylor, all of Irmo. Jade Steadman of Chapin was flower girl.
Best men were the groom’s father and Casey James Carder of Irmo. Groomsmen were Stephen A. Bryant and Brian S. Kiesler, both of Lexington; Jeffery Dickey of Chapin; and Benjamin Robert Smith and David Alexander Smith, both of Irmo. Eli Zane Matherly and Wesley Bryce Sica, both of Columbia, were ring bearers.
After their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at Waffle House in Irmo after work one night.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
Will: When we first met.
Karen: When we first kissed.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went to the restaurant where we had our first date three years prior. All our friends and family were there because it was Karen’s 21st birthday. After we sang “happy birthday,” Will was on one knee, and when Karen turned around, she screamed, “OMG!”
Will still fully believes she never actually said “yes.”
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
Will: Socializing with family, the food, and the honeymoon.
Karen: Being able to share the love with friends and family.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old and borrowed is my grandmother’s pearl necklace and bracelets. My something new is my dress and shoes. My something blue is my earrings.
