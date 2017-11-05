Lori and Patrick Hagar.
Lori Grigsby, Patrick Hagar marry

November 05, 2017 12:01 AM

Lori Sharron Grigsby and Patrick James Hagar, both of Lexington, were united in marriage at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Virginia Hylton Park in Lexington. Michael Gorickki officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jimmy and Charlene Grigsby of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Frank and Lorine Grigsby of West Columbia. She graduated from River Bluff High School in Lexington.

The groom is the son of Richard & Amy Hagar of Lexington. He is the grandson of Frank and Renata Hagar and Norman and Loraine Franklin. He graduated from Lexington High School.

The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.

Maid of honor was her sister, Jenna Grigsby. Bridesmaid was Kaylyn Johnson.

Best man was Kyle Drennon. Groomsman was Jesse Hagar.

A reception followed at the home of the groom’s parents. The couple will enjoy a wedding trip to their special place.

