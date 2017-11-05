Kackie Smith, William DaSilva to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beasley Smith of Sumter are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Lewis “Kackie” Smith, to William Brooks DaSilva, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Paul Brandel of Greenville and Dr. and Mrs. Robert Mario Hale DaSilva of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charlotte, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Speed Williams of Sumter and Mrs. Edward Lewis Smith and the late Mr. Smith of Whiteville, North Carolina. A 2009 graduate of Wilson Hall School, she in 2013 earned a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in business from Wofford College. She is employed with Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking as a relationship manager.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charlotte, is the grandson of the late Mrs. Sarah McNeeley Mills and the late Dr. and Mrs. Ercia Mario DaSilva, all of Columbia. A 2009 graduate of Hammond School, he in 2013 earned a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in business from Wofford College. He is employed with BB&T Government Finance as a sales officer.
The couple plan a January wedding in Sumter.
Comments