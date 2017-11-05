Anne Owens, Juan Iezzi to wed

Mrs. Victoria Hollingsworth Owens of Mount Pleasant and Mrs. James C. Owens of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anne Finch Owens, to Juan Carlos Iezzi Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Juan Carlos Iezzi of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The bride-elect, a resident of Palo Alto, California, is also the daughter of the late Dr. James C. Owens. She is the granddaughter of Ann DeFuria Finch of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the late Robert F. Hollingsworth and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Owens. A graduate of Heathwood Hall, the College of Charleston, and the Citadel Graduate College, she is employed with the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching in Stanford, California.
The bridegroom-elect, also a resident of Palo Alto, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Giovanni Iezzi and the late Mr. and Mrs. Johan Avender. A graduate of St. Gregory’s School in Buenos Aires and a magna cum laude graduate of Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires, he will complete his master’s degree in business administration at Stanford University in June.
A March wedding is planned.
