Victoria Harvey, Richard Abercrombie to wed

Doris Labrador Harvey and Charles Myron Harvey Sr. of Blythewood are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Doris Victoria Harvey, to Richard Lawrence Abercrombie, son of Bettina Abercrombie of Nicholson, Pennsylvania.
The bride-elect, a resident of Blythewood, is the granddaughter of Doris and Angel Labrador of Columbia. She attended the University of South Carolina for undergrad and law school, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in 2014 and cum laude with a Juris Doctor in 2017. She is employed as law clerk to the Honorable Steven H. John, resident judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Richard Stanton. He graduated from USC in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He is employed with Southeastern Freight Lines as a software engineer.
The couple plan an April wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: One of my best friends from high school lived in off-campus housing, and Richard was randomly assigned to be his roommate. One day, I went to visit my friend, and Richard was moving in. We all ended up going to hang out at another friend’s house later that night. Richard and I spent the whole night talking and getting to know each other. By the end of the night, we were holding hands.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I don’t think there was a moment of when either of us knew the other was “the one.” We started out as friends and spent a lot of time together getting to know each other. When we started dating, it just made sense. We had a lot of the same values and interests. Over time we realized that we wanted to be together forever.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: When Richard proposed, Richard and I were planning to go to the Melting Pot for date night. To get to Richard’s apartment, he had to come outside to let me in. I noticed that he was wearing a blazer, which he doesn’t normally wear to work, which made me suspicious. When Richard opened the door to his apartment, the apartment was dark with candles and rose petals all over. There was a table with a bottle of champagne and a large bouquet of flowers. Richard walked me over to the table where he read a statement he prepared, and then he proposed. Somehow the ring got on my finger between the two of us nervously shaking.
I thought that was the end of the surprises, but there was more. When we got to the restaurant, our families were waiting at the table for us. It took me a moment to realize who they were, but it was the best surprise. Richard did a great job making it a truly memorable night!
