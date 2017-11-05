Jennifer Aiken, Billy Cecil to wed

Mrs. Dominique Usry Holt of Charleston and Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Boone Aiken III of Florence are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Emily Aiken, to David William “Billy” Cecil III, son of Mr. and Mrs. David William Cecil II of Spartanburg.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Margie Williams Strand of Florence, the late Mr. John Calvin Usry of Savannah, Georgia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Boone Aiken Jr. of Florence. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she is employed with the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charleston, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Smith Tennent III and the late Mr. and Mrs. David William Cecil, all of Spartanburg. A graduate of Clemson University, he is employed with Port City Homes.
The couple plan a January wedding in Charleston.
