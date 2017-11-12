Jessica Smith, Billy Cook III marry

Jessica Lauren Smith and Billy Steele Cook III, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Oct. 20 at the Lace House’s Memorial Garden in Columbia. The Rev. Todd Carnes of Lexington officiated the 6 o’clock service. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was held in The Lace House.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Watson Rheney III of Cameron and Mr. and Mrs. Spurgeon Todd Smith of Lexington. The groom is the son of Ms. Barbara Cook and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Cook Jr., all of Mullens, West Virginia.
The bride’s sisters, Mary Nicole Smith and Courtney Ann Smith, both of Columbia, were maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Teresa Hocutt of Charlotte, Ashley Cagle Morris of Lexington, and Robyn O’Donnell of Columbia.
Todd Scott of Columbia was best man. Groomsmen were Alex Morris of Lexington, Mark O’Donnell of Columbia, and Noel Pound of West Columbia.
The flower girl, Lilly Williams, and ring bearers, Cholly and Marshall Williams, all cousins of the bride, are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Williams of Orangeburg.
The bride is a 2006 graduate of Lexington High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in finance from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business in 2010. Since graduation, she has obtained licenses for insurance, passed her series 7 and 66 exams, and become a certified financial planner. She is employed with CalmWater Advisors in Columbia as a financial planner.
The groom is a 2003 graduate of Wyoming East High School. A retired firefighter with the city of Columbia, he is now employed with First Priority Medical Transport as an EMT and is pursuing a nursing degree. His ultimate goal is to become a nurse anesthetist.
After the wedding, the couple took a short trip to the mountains of North Carolina. They plan a longer honeymoon trip next year.
