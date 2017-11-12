Erin Rivers, Zachary Wheeler marry

Erin Garrett Rivers of Chapin and Zachary Dean Wheeler of Batesburg were united in marriage Nov. 10 in Lexington.
The bride is the daughter of Faye Rickard Rivers and the late Steven Jathan Rivers of Chapin. She earned a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in divergent learning, and she is employed with the South Carolina Whitmore School as a teacher.
The groom is the son of Daisy Collum Wheeler and Billy Dean Wheeler of Batesburg. He is the grandson of Marvin Richard Collum and Pearl Collum and Elaine Wheeler and the late Billy Wheeler, all of Batesburg. He is employed as a diesel mechanic.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her mother.
Maids of honor were Brittany Hallman and Victoria Nunez, both of Chapin. Matron of honor was Kandace Corley of Columbia. Arianna Wheeler and Alyssa Whitfield, both of Batesburg, were flower girls.
Best man was Dean Wheeler of Batesburg. Groomsmen were Austin Whitfield and Brad Whitfield, both of Batesburg. Jathan Zane Wheeler of Chapin was ring bearer.
After their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Nassau, Bahamas, the couple will reside in Chapin.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through mutual friends.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: As soon as we saw each other.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Zach proposed on Mother’s Day of 2015 at dinner in Lexington.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Having family and friends to celebrate with.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Mutually agreed on location and wanted to do fall because it’s our favorite season.
