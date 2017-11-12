Elizabeth Monroe, Bedford Wooten marry

Sarah Elizabeth Monroe and Bedford McNair Wooten were united in marriage on Nov. 4 at 6 o’clock in the evening at Christ Church Episcopal Church in Greenville. The Rev. Dr. Harrison McLeod presided. A reception followed at the Poinsett Club.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Robert Monroe Jr. of Greenville. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edwin Dunn of Greenville and the late Dr. and Mrs. James Robert Monroe of Fountain Inn. She is a graduate of Christ Church Episcopal School and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wofford College and a master’s degree in special education and learning disabilities from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Heathwood Hall Episcopal School.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank McNair Wooten of Camden. He is the grandson of Mrs. Lily Lambert Norton of Camden and the late Erskine Lott Bedford of Upperville, Virginia, and Mrs. Elizabeth Mustard Wooten and the late Thomas Jones Wooten of Boykin. He is a graduate of Thomas Sumter Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Wofford College and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina. Bedford is employed with Holt Consulting Company of Columbia.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. The bride’s sister, Anna Kathleen Monroe, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Robert Yeargin Furman, Miss Georgia Anne Haas, Miss Elizabeth vonGruenigen Hughes, Miss Elizabeth Sterling Jarrett, Miss Ellison Green Johnstone, Miss Mary Ashton Nalley, Miss Kathryn Ann Thomason, and Miss Emma Lee Yarborough. Flower girls were Miss Eva Lily Bedford and Miss Karolina Fleming Bedford, cousins of the groom.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Carter Lambert Wooten, brother of the groom; Mr. James Robert Monroe III, brother of the bride; Mr. Robert Armstrong Dobson; Mr. James Davis Green III; Mr. Justus Martin Huff; Mr. Henry Benthall Marshall IV; Mr. Duncan Scott McIntosh Jr.; and Mr. William Griffin Starnes. Ushers were Mr. John Walter Conder V, Mr. Jeffrey Hobbs Maker, Mr. Thomas Alan Ress Jr., Mr. James Campbell Schultz, Mr. John Wesley Scott, Mr. Joshua Christopher Turner, Mr. Taylor Rinehart White, and Mr. Stephen Burns Yarborough. The ring bearer was John Riser Monroe Jr., cousin of the bride.
The couple will reside in Columbia.
